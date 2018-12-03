Best Bites: Harvest Snaps Parmesan Roasted Garlic Green Pea Snack Crisps

If you want something crunchy that isn't bad for you, these green pea snack crisps are the perfect thing to reach for. The first ingredient is green peas, so they have to be healthful, right? They actually are. They are low in fat and sugar and have no cholesterol, 130 calories and 5 g protein per serving. The flavors of garlic and Parmesan are strong but not overpowering. It reminded me of pesto without the basil.

Size: 3 ounces

Price: $2.29

Available: Walmart and other groceries

