Best Bites: The Grove Salsa Co. Cilantro Lime Salsa

On its website, the Grove Salsa Co., of Springfield, Missouri, tells its story: “Our journey began when we were unsuccessful at finding a salsa on the market that satisfied our palates, while ensuring fresh, wholesome ingredients.” And it’s true, this salsa tastes remarkably fresh for a jarred kind you buy at the grocery store. I tried both the bursting-with-flavor cilantro lime flavor and the tomato-heavy mild version, and look forward to tasting one of its other seven flavors.

Size: 16 ounces

Price: $5.99

Available: grovesalsa.com