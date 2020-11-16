Best Bites: Good Thins Gluten-Free Corn Crackers

They look like Fritos, and they taste like Fritos. Flat, less crunchy Fritos. Good thing I like Fritos. It must be the corn makeup that gives me flashbacks. Or maybe it's the salt. By the time I finished a few, my fingers and lips were covered in salt. I kept eating though. The chips are lightweight and thin, making them easy to fit into your hand and easy to digest, perfect for people with gluten sensitivities.

Size: 3.5 ounces

Price: $2.27

Available: Most grocery stores

