Best Bites: Good Thins Gluten-Free Corn Crackers

They look like Fritos, and they taste like Fritos. Flat, less crunchy Fritos. Good thing I like Fritos. It must be the corn makeup that gives me flashbacks. Or maybe it's the salt. By the time I finished a few, my fingers and lips were covered in salt. I kept eating though. The chips are lightweight and thin, making them easy to fit into your hand and easy to digest, perfect for people with gluten sensitivities.
Size: 3.5 ounces
Price: $2.27
Available: Most grocery stores
