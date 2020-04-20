Pepperidge Farm/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS
Best Bites: Goldfish Vanilla Cupcake Grahams

April 20, 2020
By Cole Sawyer, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Goldfish Grahams Vanilla Cupcake

This is a weird one. My eyes see goldfish, and I expect the familiar cheesy and salty snack, but my taste buds are met with a sugary, sweet treat. It's odd, but not bad. Honestly, if they were any other shape, it wouldn't be weird. However, decades of nostalgia have ingrained the thought that goldfish equals cheese in my brain. Maybe I'll get used to it. In the meantime, I'm just going to eat these with my eyes closed.

Size: 6.6 ounces

Price: $2.40

Available: Grocery stores everywhere

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com