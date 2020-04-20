Best Bites: Goldfish Vanilla Cupcake Grahams

This is a weird one. My eyes see goldfish, and I expect the familiar cheesy and salty snack, but my taste buds are met with a sugary, sweet treat. It's odd, but not bad. Honestly, if they were any other shape, it wouldn't be weird. However, decades of nostalgia have ingrained the thought that goldfish equals cheese in my brain. Maybe I'll get used to it. In the meantime, I'm just going to eat these with my eyes closed.

Size: 6.6 ounces

Price: $2.40

Available: Grocery stores everywhere

