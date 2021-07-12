Best Bites: Goldfish Limited Edition Frank's RedHot

“If you can take the heat, then get into the bag!” the label reads. The first couple of fish taste like Goldfish with the same signature flavor, just with a kick. After a few handfuls, Frank’s RedHot heat presides over the cheesiness, but in the best way. It's not a mild flavor — and the spice does not quit either. It may be labeled as medium, but it lands around a seven out of 10 on the spicy scale. The classic Goldfish taste is there, just with the tried and tested flavor of Frank’s.

Size: 6.6 ounces

Price: $1.50

Available: Most grocery stores