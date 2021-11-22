Pepperidge Farm/TNS/TNS
Best Bites: Goldfish Jalapeno Poppers

November 22, 2021
From www.stltoday.com
Amy Bertrand, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Goldfish introduces limited-edition Jalapeño Popper flavored crackers.

It’s not just babies and toddlers who love Goldfish crackers. Loads of adults like their flaky crunch and perfect-sized pieces. Now, Goldfish has taken its snacks a step further with the flavor of jalapeño poppers. Yes, there is a definite spice to them, but it’s soothed somewhat by what I imagine to be the popper part — a delicious cream cheesiness. But they are spicy enough that you shouldn’t let babies munch on them.

Size: 6.6 ounces

Price: $2.49

Available: Most grocery stores