Best Bites: Goldfish Jalapeno Poppers

It’s not just babies and toddlers who love Goldfish crackers. Loads of adults like their flaky crunch and perfect-sized pieces. Now, Goldfish has taken its snacks a step further with the flavor of jalapeño poppers. Yes, there is a definite spice to them, but it’s soothed somewhat by what I imagine to be the popper part — a delicious cream cheesiness. But they are spicy enough that you shouldn’t let babies munch on them.

Size: 6.6 ounces

Price: $2.49

Available: Most grocery stores