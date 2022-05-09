Best Bites: Glutino Gluten-free Wafers

If you like Kit Kats but have an issue with gluten, these Glutino wafers are for you. They taste remarkably similar to the popular candy bar, perhaps with more air to them, but are made with potato starch instead of wheat flour. The chocolate that surrounds them is delicious, and at 160 calories for four bars, they come in a little healthier than the 210-calorie Kit Kat.

Size: 4.6 ounces (16 bars)

Price: $4.12

Available: Walmart and other grocers