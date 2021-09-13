Best Bites: Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix

I’ve seen the creative mug cake recipes online with microscopic amounts of cake ingredients going into the microwave for just a minute. It looks delicious, but that’s a lot of work for just a few spoonfuls. Ghirardelli heard the cry of the lazy people and made a new mug brownie mix, which is like the equivalent of a box mix for cake — just add water. It’s moist and chocolatey after only 60 seconds in the microwave, but it’s not a lot of cake. (The size of the mug on the packaging is a bit misleading.) The chocolate chips add a richness that lifts up the sometimes bland brownie. But, that aside, it’s a deliciously easy snack for less than a dollar.

Size: Four 3.2-ounce pouches

Price: $3.29

Available: Most grocery stores