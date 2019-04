Every once in a while, someone comes up with an idea so obvious you can't believe no one ever thought of it before. The folks at Nabisco just took the already delightful Nutter Butter peanut butter sandwich cookie and dunked it in chocolate. And just like that, the world became a better place.

Size: 7.9 ounces

Price: $4.19

Available: Grocery stores everywhere

