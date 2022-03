If you are looking for a good white chocolate, this candy bar probably isn’t it. The chocolate here is only so-so. That said, it’s not the point; the crispy Fruity Pebbles embedded in it is. And they give it such a delightful (but very sweet) flavor and crunch, that you may want to add it to your snack rotation.

Size: 2.75 ounces

Price: $1.89

Available: Most grocery stores