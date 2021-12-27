Best Bites: Froot Loops Jumbo Snax

It’s an odd concept, really: small packets (each one is just 50 calories) of larger-than-normal Froot Loops meant for snacking. The loops themselves are maybe twice the size of the ones you get in a cereal box. So, yes, I scoffed at them. Then I ate a pack. Froot Loops are yummy; there is no denying that. But I didn’t realize I’d feel oddly satisfied at just 50 calories. They are sweet and crunchy, and sometimes that’s all you are looking for to kick a craving to the curb. These are now part of my family’s regular snacking arsenal.

Size: 12 (.45 ounce) packs

Price: $4.98 at Walmart and other grocery stores

Available: Walmart and other grocery stores