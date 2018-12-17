Best Bites: Fit & Active Cheddar Cheese Rice Snacks
December 17, 2018
Best Bites: Fit & Active Cheddar Cheese Rice Snacks
Face it, rice snacks usually taste like cardboard. Even if you like the light and crispy texture, the flavor is usually lacking. But these rice snacks from Aldi brand Fit & Active are loaded with cheesy flavor, so much, it feels like you are eating cheddar popcorn. They are immensely satisfying and only 70 calories per serving (8 crisps).
Size: 6 ounces
Price: $1.99
Available: Aldi
