Best Bites: Epic Crunch Nacho Goldfish

By Monica Obradovic, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The new nacho tortilla crunch Goldfish elevates what makes the original Goldfish such an iconic snack. Each bite of the baked (never fried) fish cracker elicits a truly "epic crunch." The nacho flavoring brings just enough subtle tanginess to the cracker and doesn't overpower the taste buds with Doritos-level intensity. Through restraint, you'll contemplate eating the whole bag in one sitting.

Size: 5.5 ounces

Price: $1.99

Available: Grocery stores, including Target and Walmart

