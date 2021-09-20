Best Bites: Entenmann's Little Bites Mini Tarts

Easy after-school snacks are hard to come by for teens on the go. Yes, a good parent has fruit parfaits ready for them. A busy parent just hopes to have a bucket of some things they can grab before practice that they don’t hate. My kids actually like these soft-baked mini tarts. They taste a bit like mini Pop Tarts but with more filling, so there is more strawberry taste. At 180 calories, 3.5 grams of fat and 55 mg sodium, they could do worse.

Size: 5 (1.4 ounces) packages

Price: $3.99

Available: Most grocery stores