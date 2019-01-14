Best Bites: Elfin Mix

Just when it seems that all the possible varieties of trail mix have been exhausted, the clever elves at Keebler have come up with two new varieties of Elfin Mix, including Fudge Stripes Crunch. This mix combines a miniature version of their Fudge Stripes cookies with salted (but not salty enough) pretzels, caramel corn and candy-coated chocolate pieces.

Size: 6.5 ounces

Price: $1.79 (on sale)

Available: Grocery stores

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com