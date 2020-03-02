Best Bites: Eggo Blueberry Waffle Cereal

Ever have one of those mornings when even popping an Eggo waffle into the toaster is too much work? This Blueberry Waffle Cereal has the same delicious flavor as the instant breakfast classic for which it's named. Light and crunchy, this sweet treat is perfect to be munched on both in a bowl of milk or in your hand while on the go.

Size: 8.8 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Supermarkets everywhere

