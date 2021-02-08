Best Bites: Off the Eaten Path White Cheddar Veggie Puffs

Admittedly, I have never been a healthy eater, but Off the Eaten Path Veggie Puffs in the white cheddar flavor may change that. Created with chickpeas and peas, the bag boasts five grams of protein per serving. Biting into the puff, you’d never believe you were eating a veggie puff — it’s more like a healthy Cheeto. The white cheddar flavor lingers after the puff is gone, leaving a longing for another puff. Be careful, much like Cheetos will do to any unsuspecting snacker, these will have you eating a whole bag while watching your favorite show. Hey, at least it’s semi-healthy.

Size: 4.5 ounces

Price: $3.69

Available: Target, Walmart