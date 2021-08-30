Best Bites: Drizzilicious S'mores Bites

Balancing your need for dessert foods with healthy eating habits can often be a challenge, especially when healthful snacking alternatives like rice cakes are boring and flavorless. But what if those same boring, low-calorie rice cakes could be transformed into satisfying sweet snacks. That is just what Drizzilicious did with their S'mores Bites mini rice cakes. With 21 pieces containing only 90 calories, these satisfy without guilt.

Size: 4 ounces

Price: $3.19

Available: Grocery stores