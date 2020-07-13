Best Bites: Dot's Homestyle Pretzels

Whenever I have Chex mix, I eat the components in descending flavor order, beginning with the crispy rye chips and finishing with the lackluster pretzels. But if the snack mix includes Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, there is a 100% chance I'm reaching for them first. The twisted pretzel rods are coated with a light secret seasoning that is just enough to leave a little bit of residue on your fingers. With each bite, hints of onion and garlic are muted by the dense buttery center, leaving a subtle, and surprisingly enjoyable, afterburn. Purchase the snack size to give them a try, then finish the bag because they're THAT good.

Size: 5 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Most grocery stores

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com