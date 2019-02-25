Best Bites: Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho

Frito-Lay expands Flamin' Hot beyond Cheetos with the release of Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho. These chips bring the fire and the flavor in one bite. Size: 3.1 ounces Price: $1.89 Available: Grocery stores, including Target ___ (c)2019 St. Louis Post-Dispatch Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. _____ PHOTO (for help with images, ...