If you're tired of the original M&M flavor and feel like changing up your candy routine, Coffee Nut M&M's have it all. Featuring a crunchy nut dipped in the perfect blend of coffee and chocolate flavors, this snack offers a rich taste with just the right amount of sweetness, all in one bite.

Size: 9.6 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Supermarkets everywhere

