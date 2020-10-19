Best Bites: Coconut Chews from Absolutely Gluten Free

Coconut Chews from Absolutely Gluten Free are dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free, and as the name implies, free of grains and gluten. Know what they are not? Flavor free. At least if you like coconut. These cranberry chocolate kind are individually wrapped with the fullness of coconut, the sweetness of chocolate drizzle and the tang of a bit of cranberry. At 90 calories, they are a perfectly satisfying snack, too.

Size: 5 ounces

Price: $4.49

Available: Amazon.com; some grocery stores

