Best Bites: Chocolate Peanut Butter Corn Pops

What ought to be a bold line between breakfast cereal and candy bars is becoming increasingly fine. Kellogg's has entered the fray with Chocolate Peanut Butter Corn Pops, which taste just as you would expect: Like Corn Pops with chocolate and peanut butter on them. They may not exactly be the healthiest thing you can eat in the morning, but, embarrassed though we are to admit it, they're kind of yummy.

Size: 10.5 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Grocery stores

