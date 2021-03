Can anything go wrong when you mix chocolate and peanut butter? Cheerios didn’t think so.

Using real cocoa and peanut butter, this Cheerios mix can be enjoyed for a sweet treat at breakfast or a dessert-like late night snack. Though the cereal is on the sweeter side, this Cheerios blend incorporates whole grain oats and no artificial flavors with 12 vitamins and minerals.

Size: 14.2 ounces

Price: $4.29