January 20, 2020
Best Bites: Chips Ahoy! Thin Bites Fudge Dipped
By this point, Chips Ahoy! is basically the American standard for mass-produced, store-bought chocolate chip cookies. But where can they go from there? The folks at Nabisco hit a home run with their idea: Make them smaller and dip them in fudge. This provides more surface area for the fudge, making the cookies extra chocolaty. That only enhances the whole chocolate chip cookie experience.
Size: 6 ounces
Price: $3.29
Available: Grocery stores everywhere
St. Louis Post-Dispatch