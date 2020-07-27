Best Bites: Chips Ahoy! Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

The cookie tastes exactly what it looks like - a basic tan-looking cookie with little chocolate and peanut butter chips. It's nothing to make the mouth water, but an average cookie is still satisfying. Despite the sky-high potential of a Chips Ahoy!-Reese's Peanut Butter Cups collab, the mini chocolate and peanut butter chips offset each other, offering an unmemorable, dry taste that lacks a defining feature and begs for milk. That is, until the moment after I finish eating, when I'm left with the lingering taste of Reese's Peanut Butter, a taste that calls me back for a second cookie. And a third. In just five minutes.

Size: 9.5 ounces

Price: $3.69

Available: Most grocery stores

