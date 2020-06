Your mom probably made Muddy Buddies (though she probably called it Puppy Chow) for you when you were a kid. Now, you can relive that flavor without the fuss of making it with this ready-to-eat snack from Chex Mix. Peanut butter and chocolate infuse the cereal pieces, which are then coated in a powdery (but not too messy) coating.

Size: 10.5 ounces

Price: $2.99

Available: Most groceries

