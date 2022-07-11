General Mills/General Mills/TNS
Best Bites: Chex Mix Birthday Cake Bars

July 11, 2022 | 5:30am
From www.stltoday.com
By
Amy Bertrand, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Chex Mix Birthday Cake Bars.

My teenage son opened one of these bars and exclaimed that they taste like a Rice Krispies treat, but better. He’s right, only I’d say way better. The bottom is like a very dense Rice Krispies treat but then on top you find pretzels, Chex Mix, rainbow sprinkles and a sweet confectionary coating. The bars are so full of flavor and so packed with goodies, it’s hard to believe they are only 140 calories.

Size: Six (1.13-ounce) bars

Price: $4.29

Available: Grocers