Best Bites: Chex Mix Birthday Cake Bars

My teenage son opened one of these bars and exclaimed that they taste like a Rice Krispies treat, but better. He’s right, only I’d say way better. The bottom is like a very dense Rice Krispies treat but then on top you find pretzels, Chex Mix, rainbow sprinkles and a sweet confectionary coating. The bars are so full of flavor and so packed with goodies, it’s hard to believe they are only 140 calories.

Size: Six (1.13-ounce) bars

Price: $4.29

Available: Grocers