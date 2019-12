If you think sour cream and onion is a good flavor combination, wait until you taste it on top of a crunchy cheddar cracker. Snap'd Cheez-Its are thinner than the original cracker and have less of a flaky texture. If you like Cheez-Its, you'll love these snaps.

Size: 7.5 ounce bag

Price: $2.99

Available: Target and Walmart

