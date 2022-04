For me, Cheez-Its are one of those snacks I can take or leave. But when I do have them, I really can’t stop eating them. They are addictive. These new-ish baked Grooves offer a bold hit of cheese and crunchy ridges to help trap in all the goodness — but not the mess; your hands will still be covered in cheese dust afterward.

Size: 9 ounces

Price: $4.39

Available: Other grocers