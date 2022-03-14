Best Bites: Cayman Jack margaritas

If you are looking for a convenient — and delicious — margarita, these bottles from Cayman Jack are handy to have on hand. You can drink them straight out of the bottle or poured in a salt-rimmed glass. Made with lime juice and agave nectar, they are a malt beverage with 5.8% alcohol by volume. They are a nice mix of sweet and sour with enough alcohol for a nice kick.

Size: Six 11.2-ounce bottles

Price: $8.99

Available: Total Wine & More, other grocers