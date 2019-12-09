Best Bites: Cask & Kettle Hot Cocktails

Perhaps you've always dreamed of this but didn't know it could really come true. Cask & Kettle presents the first boozy K-cups. Just pop the pod in your Keurig and out comes a hot cocktail: Hot Blonde Coffee with vodka and vanilla, Irish Coffee with Irish whiskey; Spiked Dry Cider with vodka and apple cider; and Mexican Coffee with vodka and tequila. No Keurig? No problem. You can also just add water and serve shaken or stirred, warm or even on the rocks.

Size: Five 40ml pods

Price: $14.99-$16.99

Available: Select Walmart stores

