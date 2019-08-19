Best Bites: California Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Pizza

If you like California Pizza Kitchen - and who doesn't? - but you don't want the bother of eating at a restaurant, you can now pick up a fresh (not frozen) pizza to bake at home. We tried our favorite, the Thai Chicken, and it tasted just like it does at the restaurant. It costs the same, too, which is a great deal for the restaurant, which takes in the same money without having to cover much of the overhead.

Size: 1 regular pizza

Price: $15.39 (Thai Chicken pizza)

Available: California Pizza Kitchen locations

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com