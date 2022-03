I’ve always loved Mini Wheats, because they are a high-fiber (6 grams), whole grain cereal that isn’t too high in sugar (12 grams). This new version adds blueberry flavors to the frosted side for a delicious way to start your morning (try even adding real blueberries). And they are pretty good right out of the box, sans milk, too.

Size: 14.3 ounces

Price: $4.29

Available: Grocers