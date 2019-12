Depending on the bravery of your taste buds, you might actually like birthday cake-flavored foods. If that's the case, don't get too excited about this cereal. The Birthday Cake Fruit Loops taste more like strawberry shortcake but are yummy nonetheless.

Size: 10.1 ounces

Price: $3.79

Available: Grocery stores, including Target and Walmart

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com