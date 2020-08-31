Best Bites: Betty Crocker No-bake Cookie Dough Bites

The best part about making cookies is eating the cookie dough, right? But raw eggs and the threat of salmonella make that not the best idea. Raw cookie dough recipes and shops have popped up all over, but now you can get it in a box. Just add butter and cream cheese (no one said these were healthful), and you can have safe-to-eat cookie dough in about 10 minutes. The nice, added touch to these is the candy drizzle that goes on top, elevating them beyond just a scoop of chocolate chip (flavors also include birthday cake, cookies and cream, chocolate brownie and peanut butter).

Size: 12.2 ounces

Price: $2.99

Available: Most grocery stores

