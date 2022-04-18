Best Bites: Ben & Jerry's The Tonight Dough starring Jimmy Fallon Chunks

These are so good, I need to banish them from my house. Bites of cookie dough in an easy-to-access zip-close pouch that stays in the freezer means it’s all-too-tempting to grab a few bites here and there. And these aren’t just any chunks, they are based on Ben & Jerry’s popular Tonight Dough, a mixture of chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolatey coated peanut butter cookie dough chunks.

Size: 8 ounces

Price: $5.69

Available: Grocers