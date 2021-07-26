Best Bites: Backcountry Meat Stick from Apex Protein Snacks

Low-carb diets are back in fashion, and with them have come a slew of new high-protein snacks. Out of Gallatin, Missouri, Apex Protein Snacks has made its fair share of these, including four varieties of “Meat Sticks.” Its newest flavor, Jalapeño & Cheese, combines beef and wild boar with subtle spice and tanginess. However its original Beef and Venison flavor benefits from simplicity. Packing 11 grams of protein, this snack is good for keto dieters or folks who want to take their meat on the go.

Size: 1.5 ounces (12 sticks)

Price: $24.99

Available: apexproteinsnacks.com