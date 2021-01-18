  1. Home
Best Bites: AHA Sparkling Water

January 18, 2021 | 5:30am
From www.stltoday.com
By
Benjamin Simon, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
TCA Food

I’m not usually a fan of sparkling water. To me, it doesn’t taste like ... anything. But I was pleasantly surprised to find AHA Sparkling Water actually had some flavor. Not too much though. It has the fruity taste of a soda without all of the sugar. Literally, it has zero grams of sugar. In other words, I could enjoy the orange and grapefruit flavor without having a stomachache after. That’s a win-win.

Size: 16 fluid ounces

Price: $1.49

Available: Most grocery stores