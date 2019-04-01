April 1, 2019From www.stltoday.com
Best Bites: 34 Degrees Sweet Lemon Crisps
The delightful thin, crispy crackers from 34 Degrees are going sweet, because America. We tried the Sweet Lemon variety (they also come in cinnamon, chocolate and vanilla) and found them to be refreshing and bright, like a lighter version of a traditional lemon cookie. Try them with soft cheeses, fruit or straight out of the box.
Size: 5.9 ounces
Price: $4.99
Available: Many grocery store chains
