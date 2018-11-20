Best (and worst) Bourbon County beers of 2018? We crunch the numbers ahead of Black Friday release

The only thing more fun than drinking Goose Island’s Bourbon County beers?

Ranking them.

In what has become an annual sport, media members granted early tastes of Goose Island’s renowned family of Bourbon County beers inevitably grade them from best to worst, favorite to least favorite, most bodacious to least momentous. Why?

There’s a deep and fascinating answer about our psychological need for order in a chaotic world. And then there’s another answer: It’s fun.

That said, after several years of being part of the ranking class — mostly in a bid to help guide drinkers to the Bourbon County brews most (and least) worth their time — I deliberately did not rank them after this year’s media preview. Rather, I grouped them into three categories.

Though I’ve ranked the beers in the past with constructive intentions, such ordering has come to seem less than useful as the industry is increasingly driven by hype and scarcity. Naming a particular beer “best” only fuels hype and scarcity, arguably to the detriment of consumers, creativity and, sometimes, the manufacturers themselves — whether breweries or hamburger joints.

Then again: It’s fun!

Also, there’s been another development: While one person’s ranking is arbitrary, enough people are now doing it that meaningful data is perhaps emerging.

With that in mind, and with the help of Google and Excel, I dug through the 2018 Bourbon County rankings to search for the consensus on this year’s crop, which as always will be released on Black Friday in events across Chicago and beyond.

It is, if you will, the ultimate 2018 Bourbon County rankings. And yes, for this exercise, I did add my own rankings.

I found eight separate rankings (and added my own) for this year’s eight Bourbon County beers, and tabulated the scores: Each top spot was awarded eight points, and each bottom finisher got one. In between, beers were given points corresponding to their rankings (a second-place finish got seven points, third place got six points and so on). Totals were divided by nine to find the average score for each.

Scores were tabulated from the following sources, in addition to myself: VinePair; HopCulture; Cool Material; Guys Drinking Beer; ABV Chicago; Kankakee Daily Journal; Isthmus (Madison, Wis.); and PorchDrinking. (The authors of the Isthmus and PorchDrinking pieces didn’t formally rank the beers in their articles, but had rankings at the ready when queried this week.)

Here are the results, from “best” (highest average score) to “worst” (lowest average score). My rankings also are included, from best (1) to worst (8).

Reserve Bourbon County Stout: 6.2

This is equivalent to calling “Stairway to Heaven” the greatest rock song ever — it’s what you’re supposed to say. Reserve is made with the most ballyhooed barrels of this year’s Bourbon County crop — barrels from 12-year-old Elijah Craig, which won Whisky Advocate’s 2017 “whisky of the year” — so of course a bunch of serious beer writers are likely to tab it the best. It was a top-four finisher for eight of the nine beer writers. That said, I liked it more than I loved it, with hopes that it ages in the bottle into a smoother, more complete whole. My ranking: 4

Bourbon County Wheatwine: 5.9

High highs and low lows for the debut of Wheatwine, which scored three first-place votes but also two sixth-place votes. This was a clear standout for me and the only Bourbon County beer to medal at the Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer last weekend; it scored silver in the Barleywine/Wheatwine category. Wheatwine isn’t a sexy style, but it’s heartening to see it (mostly) embraced by beer writers by finishing second on this list. My ranking: 1

Proprietor’s Bourbon County Stout: 5.3

Load up a boozy stout with chocolate — yes, actual chocolate — and polarizing things happen. This is the only beer on the list to get first-place votes (VinePair, Kankakee Daily Journal) and a last-place vote (PorchDrinking). I’m with PorchDrinking on this one: too rich, too sweet, too cloying, too out of balance. But clearly, that appeals to some people. My ranking: 7

Bourbon County Stout: 4.9

The beer that launched the Bourbon County family, way back in 1995, tended to fare well but was dragged down by a couple of outlier low scores (ABV Chicago, Hop Culture). My ranking: 2

Bourbon County Midnight Orange Stout: 4.9

The first Bourbon County beer to feature citrus confounded writers and scored all over the map — as high as first place and as low as seventh. For a stout loaded with flavor, Midnight Orange boasts a relatively understated nature that I enjoyed. My ranking: 3

Bourbon County Coffee Barleywine: 3.7

Goose Island skipped making both its Bourbon County coffee stout and barleywine this year to merge the two in a new offering. No one was particularly wowed, as Coffee Barleywine finished in the bottom half of most score sheets — and all the way at the bottom for Guys Drinking Beer. My ranking: 5

Bourbon County Vanilla Stout: 3.4

Quite the fall from grace. This is this third time a Bourbon County Stout with vanilla has been made. The original, in 2010, was the stuff of legend. The follow-up, in 2014, carried on the tradition admirably. This year’s, surprisingly, impressed few people. The guess here is expectations were high and this cloying, unbalanced beer just failed to deliver. PorchDrinking hailed it as second best from this year’s lineup, but six other writers tabbed it among the bottom three — me included. My ranking: 6

Bourbon County Bramble Rye Stout: 1.7

Digging through the scores, the critics agreed on one thing above all else: Bramble Rye is a bummer. It finished dead last on six of nine scorecards. Mine was among them. Like Vanilla, this is another nod to the past — the original Bramble Rye was released in 2012 — that didn’t work. Some drinkers will surely appreciate Bramble’s jammy, unbalanced sweetness. Beer writers aren’t among them. My ranking: 8

So there you go. The definitive 2018 Bourbon County rankings. Hopefully, they’re instructive and aid your Black Friday shopping. But if nothing else, they’re fun.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

MORE COVERAGE

Why a suburban Chicago brewery risked a lawsuit to name a beer for a former NBA all-star »

Legendary Allagash beer lands in Chicago for first time — but will anyone beyond beer nerds care? »

Josh Noel details how Goose Island sale to Anheuser-Busch changed craft beer »