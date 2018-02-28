Berghoff to add microbrewery to iconic Loop restaurant

The Berghoff, one of Chicago’s oldest restaurants, is planning to once again brew its own beer — a move that harks back to the restaurant’s almost 120-year-old roots while trying to drive the business into the future.

Come late summer, the Berghoff plans to introduce its new 10-barrel brewing system, which will take up space on three floors of the 143-year-old building. The brewery will produce a various styles of beer year-round for its restaurant in the Loop and its cafe at O’Hare International Airport. The beers will pay homage to the restaurant’s history and past employees, but the name of the brewery is yet to be determined — it won’t be Berghoff, as the family sold its stake in Berghoff-branded beer years ago.

Pete Berghoff, fourth-generation owner, hopes the brewery will draw new customers into the venerable business and help it overcome a sales decline in recent years amid tough competition.

“We have to find a way to attract the millennials and the next generation coming in,” Berghoff said. “If we don’t, we’re going to become a relic. I don’t want to be a dinosaur.”

The brewery is expected to cost about $2.2 million, Berghoff said. Construction likely will begin in the next couple of months, with the goal of having beer ready for Oktoberfest, although Berghoff acknowledges that a major project in an old building can yield surprises and delays.

The Berghoff’s new brewery will produce beers that are accessible to most beer drinkers, said Joe Pickett, a longtime beer industry veteran who will serve as the master brewer. The portfolio will be anchored by German-style beers such as lagers, weiss beers and amber ales, but will also have hoppier beers, such as India pale ales, and more experimental small-batch beers, Pickett said.

“The people will tell you the varieties they want, ultimately. It’s the people who make that decision,” said Pickett, 77, a native South Sider who’s also a consultant for the Ellis Island Casino and Brewery in Las Vegas.

The Berghoff will have six to eight of its own beers on tap throughout the year. Customers will be able to buy the 64-ounce bottles known as growlers or the 32-ounce cans known as crowlers to take beer to go.

Some Chicagoans may associate the restaurant with the beer of the same name, but Berghoff-branded beer is now owned by one Wisconsin company, General Beverage Sales Co., and contract brewed by another, Stevens Point Brewery.

The Berghoff hasn’t brewed its own beer in Chicago since the 1990s, when it bought the assets of Sieben Brewing Co. in River North, one of the city’s first brewpubs. That was a short-lived venture, though, in part because the reconstruction of the Kennedy Expressway hindered access to the brewpub, Berghoff said.

Stretching back further in time, Herman Berghoff, Pete Berghoff’s great-grandfather, traveled to Chicago from Indiana for the World’s Fair in 1893 to sell his beer, according to family lore. He later opened a tavern and sold steins of beer and a sandwich for a nickel.

The new brewery brings the business full circle, Berghoff said.

The Berghoff will have to fight for market share, though, as the options for craft beer continue to grow. Last year in Illinois, there were 326 licensed craft breweries, more than double the 143 breweries from just four years ago, according to data from the state Department of Revenue. The number of brewpubs — the type of license which the Berghoff plans to obtain — also more than doubled in that time period.

“The market for small breweries in the Chicago area has gotten incredibly competitive. … I kind of wonder how many of today’s craft beer fans are familiar with the Berghoff,” said Ray Daniels, a craft beer expert who founded the Chicago-based Cicerone beer education program.

“On the other hand, maybe this is the perfect thing to get them in the door,” Daniels said.

Pete Berghoff is well aware of the challenge. Since 2006, the restaurant’s annual revenue has declined more than 30 percent, he said. Many of its core clientele have grown older and moved away, often returning to the restaurant only for the holidays.

The business is also in a period of transition. After buying the business from his sister, Carlyn, in 2016, Berghoff ended the catering business in order to focus on the bar and brewery operation. Last year, the restaurant completed a $500,000 renovation of its public bar, resulting in a lighter, more open room with new taps, lighting and bathrooms. The 110-year-old, 95-foot-long wood bar was restored, now boasting some 28 taps mostly dominated by Chicago craft breweries.

Growth in alcohol sales will boost foot traffic and increase profit margins, Berghoff said.

“We feel like the Berghoff is a special place and worth this investment,” he said. “It’s a living, breathing, functioning museum and memory factory.”

The unique restaurant operation is largely self-contained. The Berghoff bakes its own bread, washes its own laundry and has its own engineering team to maintain the building. Berghoff, a trim 54-year-old with a white streak in his brown hair, led a brisk recent tour of the labyrinthine building, each door leading to another unexpected room with a designated function.

The restaurant turns 120 this April.

At this point, there’s no clear succession plan for the family business. Berghoff said the family is discussing its options internally and that he has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.

But the Berghoff has discovered its brewer of the future, who happens to have deep ties to its past.

Anthony Coronato, an assistant engineer for the Berghoff and an avid home brewer, will learn to run the brewery under Pickett’s tutelage.

Coronato’s father, Dean, is a building engineer for the restaurant. So too was his grandfather, Roy, who died in 2011.

Coronato, 35, will make his own mark at the Berghoff brewing beer.

“I love being creative and brewing is how I express my creativity,” Coronato said. “I’m really excited to bring my passion to the Berghoff.”

