Bennigan’s Sales Surge with Summer Shenanigan’s Menu

Iconic restaurant brand launches summer-inspired dishes and cocktails

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bennigan’s acclaimed menu innovation is satisfying guests across the world who yearn for bold, chef-inspired dishes and handcrafted cocktails.

For a limited time, guests can celebrate the season with Bennigan’s Summer Shenanigan’s menu! The Legendary brand renowned for its chef-driven American fare and friendly Irish hospitality is taking guests on a culinary journey through these delectable entrées that highlight seasonal ingredients:

Megan’s Berry Summer Salad – Fresh garden spring mix, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and goat cheese crumbles, tossed in Bennigan’s housemade sweet pepper vinaigrette and topped with sweet glazed pecans. It’s the sweetest garden party on a plate! Add Hawaiian Chicken for a small upcharge.

To add to the excitement, Bennigan’s mixologists are stirring up summer fun with these innovative handcrafted cocktails made with premium spirits:

Apple Kiwi Lemon Tart – Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Midori Melon Liqueur, DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker, Monin Kiwi, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour and a fresh apple slice, topped with Sprite ® .

“Bennigan’s is experiencing a V-shaped sales recovery, not only because of our continuous menu innovation, but also because we are putting the safety and health of our teams, guests and franchise partners first,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “Our in-house innovation team has over 60 years of experience with the Bennigan’s brand, and they create truly unique and craveable offerings for both longtime loyal guests and first-time visitors to provide an exceptional guest experience. We are known for the strong emotional connection guests feel at Bennigan’s, and our new seasonal dishes are the perfect way to celebrate this season while creating a special bond with one another.”

Pent-up demand for Bennigan’s is fueling aggressive growth around the globe. In the last few years, Bennigan’s has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain. In addition to these openings, Bennigan’s fast casual brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly, is slated to open in November in Peoria, Arizona.

With more than 100 locations in development, franchise interest in Bennigan’s is also at an all-time high. Three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas opened in 2018 and are exceeding unit economics. Bennigan’s new design is a perfect fit in secondary markets where the concept that invented casual dining delivers a memorable dining experience and creates memories for the entire family. The iconic menu, robust beverage program and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com .

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join our Legendary franchise family, visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800-804-5049.