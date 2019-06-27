Bennigan’s Rolls Out Seasonal Menu Perfect For Summer Shenanigans

Iconic restaurant brand celebrates summer with chef-inspired menu and handcrafted cocktails

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Summer is heating up at Bennigan’s with a new menu line-up featuring bold, seasonal flavors and a refreshing roster of craft cocktails.

Beginning July 9, the Legendary brand beloved across the globe for its chef-driven American fare and friendly Irish hospitality, is showcasing the best of summer. The limited-time Summer Shenanigan’s menu includes bold, chef-inspired dishes paired with handcrafted cocktails.

The featured entrées, created by Bennigan’s 32-year veteran and Vice President Shawn Finn, will take guests on a spectacular food journey using seasonal ingredients.

Megan’s Berry Summer Salad: Fresh garden spring mix, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and goat cheese crumbles. Tossed in Bennigan’s housemade sweet pepper vinaigrette and topped with sweet glazed pecans. It’s the sweetest garden party on a plate! Add Hawaiian Chicken for a small upcharge.

As a perfect complement to these seasonal sensations, Bennigan’s mixologists are stirring up summer fun with innovative handcrafted cocktails made with premium spirits including Sauza Blue, Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum, Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Cream Rum, and Deep Eddy Lemon.

Tropical Margarita: Sauza Blue Tequila, Finest Call Mango Puree, Finest Call Premium Lime Sour, DeKuyper Triple Sec and a splash of pineapple juice.

Sauza Blue Tequila, Finest Call Mango Puree, Finest Call Premium Lime Sour, DeKuyper Triple Sec and a splash of pineapple juice. Caribbean Island Iced Tea: Malibu Coconut Rum, Stolichnaya Vodka, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Red Bull® Yellow Edition and pineapple juice, topped with DeKuyper Blue Curacao.

Malibu Coconut Rum, Stolichnaya Vodka, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Red Bull® Yellow Edition and pineapple juice, topped with DeKuyper Blue Curacao. Emerald Punch: Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Crème de Banana, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, and Midori Melon Liqueur, filled with Red Bull® Yellow Edition.

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Crème de Banana, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, and Midori Melon Liqueur, filled with Red Bull® Yellow Edition. Mandarin Lemonade: Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, DeKuyper Triple Sec and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, topped with Red Bull® Orange Edition.

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, DeKuyper Triple Sec and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, topped with Red Bull® Orange Edition. Key Lime Pie Martini: Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Cream Rum, Finest Call Premium Lime Sour, and DeKuyper Crème de Menthe Dark, topped with lightly whipped cream.

Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Cream Rum, Finest Call Premium Lime Sour, and DeKuyper Crème de Menthe Dark, topped with lightly whipped cream. Sam Adams Summer Ale: An American Wheat, brewed with malted wheat, lemon zest and grains of paradise – a rare pepper from Africa first used as a brewing spice in the 13th Century to create a crisp and spicy flavor and body.

“Bennigan’s commitment to continuous menu innovation results in truly unique and craveable offerings,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “Our in-house innovation team has over 60 years of experience with the Bennigan’s brand. They’ve created new seasonal dishes that are relevant to both longtime loyal guests and new guests who are visiting our legendary restaurants for the first time, including millennials discovering our fresh, chef-driven food and handcrafted cocktails. The emotional connection that has existed with fans for more than half a century is still burning strong, and we are focused on building bonds with a new generation of raving fans all over the world.”

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth around the world to satisfy the pent-up demand for its signature menu items. In the last few years, the company has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain with 100 additional locations in development. In 2018, Bennigan’s opened three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas. All three units are experiencing double the sales volume in half the space of the original Bennigan’s, driving very compelling unit economics and keeping franchise interest in the brand at an all-time high. The iconic menu and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

