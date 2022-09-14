Bennigan’s Rings in Fall with New Irish-Themed Cocktails

Iconic restaurant brand to celebrate autumn with limited-time drinks and its World Famous Monte Cristo

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Off the heels of its breakout role in “About Fate” starring Emma Roberts, Bennigan’s is continuing the craic (fun) this fall and is inviting its loyal guests to join in with new cocktails and the Legendary brand’s favorite day of the year – National Monte Cristo Day!

From now until Oct. 4, The American Legend will shake, stir and serve premium, handcrafted cocktails that highlight the festive flavors of fall. Guests can toast to the harvest season with these specialty cocktails:

NEW Autumn Peach Basil Berry Smash – A cozy, spiced combination of fresh muddled blackberries, basil leaves, and fresh lime juice; shaken with Jim Beam Peach Bourbon, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, cranberry juice and Red Bull® Blue Edition, then strained over fresh ice.

NEW Falling Leaves Sangria – Fall in love this season with Jim Beam Apple Bourbon, Woodbridge Moscato, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Monin Stone Fruit, apple juice, orange zest, a touch of nutmeg and a cinnamon sugar rim.

NEW Sweater Weather Breeze – Feel the cool autumn breeze with a handcrafted blend of fresh muddled mint, lime juice, Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Monin Granny Smith Apple, Finest Call Mojito Mix and Sprite®.

Blueberry Harvest Margarita – The return of a Legend, featuring Sauza Blue 100% Agave Tequila, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, fresh blueberries and Red Bull® Blue Edition. Served with a lemon wedge and sugar rim.

Samuel Adams Octoberfest – Five roasts of barley masterfully blended to create a delicious harmony of sweet flavors, including caramel and toffee. The beer is kept from being overly sweet by the elegant bitterness imparted by the German Noble hops.

Meiomi Pinot Noir – A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha and vanilla, along with oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate.

The hooley (party) doesn’t stop there! On Friday, Sept. 17, the iconic restaurant brand known for its Irish hospitality will celebrate National Monte Cristo Day and, not coincidentally, Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day!

So famous that it has its own national holiday, the World Famous Monte Cristo is honey-wheat bread layered with tender ham, roasted turkey, Swiss and American cheeses, batter-dipped, gently fried, coated in powdered sugar and served with red raspberry preserves for dipping. Many have tried and none can duplicate the secret recipe!

“We’re thrilled to kick off fall with our friends and some wonderful new menu items,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “Our holiday is exactly halfway to St. Paddy’s Day for a reason, and we’re committed to staying true to our culture and traditions all year round! National Monte Cristo Day is one of our favorite celebrations and it’s the perfect occasion to invite our guests to indulge and release their inner Irish-ness!”

For more information on Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day festivities, please contact your local Bennigan’s. For your nearest location, menu, hours, and additional information, visit Bennigans.com .

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood full-service restaurant that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. The polished, fast-casual brand Bennigan’s On The Fly was designed for non-traditional venues, including hotels, or as a delivery-only virtual model that can be operated out of an existing commercial kitchen. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join Bennigan’s Legendary franchise family, visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800.804.5049.

