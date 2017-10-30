Bennigan’s Opens 2nd Restaurant In The Kingdom of Bahrain

Gulf Suites Hotel Amwaj celebrates addition of Legendary American brand

Bahrain (RestaurantNews.com) One of the world’s most beloved restaurant brands – Bennigan’s – opened its second location in the Kingdom of Bahrain on Saturday, Oct. 28, bringing its friendly Irish hospitality, craveable chef-driven food and innovative drinks to the Amwaj Islands.

The new Bennigan’s, adjoining the Gulf Suites Hotel Amwaj, will host a grand opening celebration on Nov. 13, featuring signature dishes and handcrafted cocktails. Special guests will be treated to a night of live music featuring the sights and sounds of Ireland. Local dignitaries and executives from the Bahrain Family Leisure Company (BFLC) will be in attendance.

“Our first Bennigan’s in Juffair has experienced great success since it opened in 2006,” said Franchise Partner BFLC. “It is consistently rated one of the best dining restaurants in Juffair and was selected as the 2016 winner of the Citi Fact Award for ‘Favorite American Restaurant.’ Due to its success, we determined that it was the right time to open a second Bennigan’s. We are looking forward to sharing ‘The American Legend’ with our friends in the Amwaj Islands for many years to come.”

Bennigan’s menu features an extensive selection of signature favorites like the World Famous Monte Cristo and the Big Irish Burger, stacked with two half-pound premium beef patties. Recipes are prepared in-house daily to ensure quality and freshness that guests can expect every time they visit. The beverage menu features a wide assortment of handcrafted drinks such as the Irish Mule and non-alcoholic “mocktails,” including Iced Fruit Teas and Back Porch Lemonades.

Bennigan’s Monte Cristo

The new Bahrain restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night from 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. The restaurant includes a beautiful seating area ideal for family-friendly dining, business meals and large group events.

“We are thrilled to continue our international growth and are so proud that BFLC and their teams are opening another amazing Bennigan’s in Bahrain,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “It’s because of successful franchise partners like BFLC, that our guests across the globe can expect a Legendary experience every time they visit.”

As it redefines the casual dining segment, Legendary Restaurant Brands LLC continues to experience significant unit growth both domestically and internationally while achieving solid revenue growth over the last several years.

Since the end of 2012, the company has opened new franchise locations in Clarksburg and Frederick, Md.; Sacramento, Calif.; Melbourne, Fla., Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, UAE; and a corporate location in Panama City, Fla.

Additional restaurants are planned for Florida, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina; and internationally in Mexico, Central America, Bahrain, Australia and India.

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining casual dining. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

