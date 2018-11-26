Bennigan’s is Making Spirits Bright with Its New Festive Drink Menu

Iconic brand introduces holiday drink menu available Nov. 20 through Jan. 7

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Bennigan’s – the iconic brand known for its chef-driven American fare and friendly Irish hospitality – is getting into the holiday spirit with four new hand-crafted cocktails.

Beginning today, Bennigan’s will be the ultimate destination to spread joy and toast to good friends and great times. The innovative winter drink menu is full of classic cocktails with a Legendary twist, including:

Bourbon Apple Cider

Bourbon Apple Cider – Maker’s Mark Bourbon, DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker, Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour and apple juice. Served in a pint glass with fresh apple slices.

The Illusionist

The Illusionist – Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon juice, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Minute Maid® Lemonade, sugar and a dash of DeKuyper Green Crème De Menthe. Served in a martini glass with a lemon sugar rim and a fresh rosemary sprig.

Butterscotch Manhattan

Butterscotch Manhattan – Jim Beam Bourbon, DeKuyper Butterscotch Schnapps Liqueur, sweet vermouth, Red Bull® Orange Edition and an orange twist.

Jingle Juice Sangria

Jingle Juice Sangria – Disaronno Amaretto, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Blackstone Merlot and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour. Served in a mason jar with fresh orange and lemon wheels and a cherry.

For those looking to stick to the classics this holiday season, Bennigan’s is offering indulgent options like:

Little Black Dress Cabernet Sauvignon – Rich aromas of dark berries and toasted oak, a hint of vanilla spice and a lasting finish.

– Rich aromas of dark berries and toasted oak, a hint of vanilla spice and a lasting finish. Irish Coffee – Experience Bennigan’s Irish Coffee assembled tableside with Jameson Irish Whiskey, gourmet coffee and topped with a collar of fresh, hand-crafted whipped cream. Served in an authentic glass from Ireland with a sugar rim.

Bennigan’s is also celebrating this holiday season by inviting guests to give the gift of flavor. Guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 bonus in Bennigan’s Bucks to use on their next visit.

“Food and drink innovation like the bold cocktails we’ve created in our winter drink menu are part of what makes Bennigan’s so unique,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “Our scratch-made recipes and quality ingredients really set us apart from other restaurant brands in the casual dining category. We’re excited to celebrate holiday traditions with friends and families at all of our locations and toast to the New Year.”

Bennigan’s new winter drinks will only be available through Jan. 7, so hurry in before it’s too late!

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth around the world to satisfy the pent-up demand for its signature menu items. Since the end of 2012, the company has opened new franchise locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, North Dakota; Clarksburg and Frederick, Maryland; Sacramento, California; Melbourne, Florida; Monahans, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai, UAE.

Additional international restaurants are coming soon to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Amsterdam and Pakistan, with more than 100 additional locations in development.

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

For franchising information, visit Bennigans.com or call 855-GOT-BENN.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com