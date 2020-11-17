Bennigan’s is Making Spirits Bright with Its Festive New Winter Menus

Iconic restaurant brand introduces holiday drink and food menus available through Jan. 4

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bennigan’s is celebrating winter with magical spirits and chef-driven American fare to warm up the season.

Beginning today, Bennigan’s will be the ultimate destination to safely toast to good friends and great times. The iconic restaurant brand is getting into the holiday spirit with three new hand-crafted cocktails, featured beer and wine, and the highly-anticipated return of its Holiday Cranberry Soda! The innovative winter drink menu is full of holiday cocktails with a Legendary twist, including:

Citrus Winter Frost – Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Monin Elderflower, Finest Call Mojito Mix and Red Bull® Orange Edition.

Ginger Peach Tea – Jim Beam Peach Bourbon, DeKuyper Peachtree Schnapps, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour and ginger beer, topped with Coke®.

Irish Pumpkin Spice Martini – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, RumChata, Monin Pumpkin Spice and a splash of milk. Served with a Monin Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Fall, whipped cream, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Holiday Cranberry Soda – Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, Monin Vanilla Spice, fresh lime juice, cranberries and Sprite®.

Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon – Rich with dark cherries, plum, spices and black pepper with a lingering spicy oak flavor and a lush finish.

Samuel Adams Winter Lager – A rich bock beer spiced with cinnamon, ginger and orange peel for a deep flavor and malty finish that will warm you on a cold winter night.

Bennigan’s also has a featured winter food menu that is sure to bring guests joy. The scratch-made recipes include:

Hogan’s Egg Rolls – You may not want to share these delicious wraps filled with chicken, sweet corn, black beans and fresh herbs. Dip them into Bennigan’s housemade pineapple sweet pepper cream sauce. Stories are written about these egg rolls!

Bennigan’s Cottage Pie – Back by popular demand, this savory casserole is made with ground beef, sausage, onions, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes and fresh herbs, topped with Parmesan-toasted garlic mashed potatoes. Irish comfort food at its best!

Creamy Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger (New!) – Bennigan’s half-pound juicy burger seasoned just right, topped with melted Swiss cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon and Bennigan’s housemade creamy mushroom sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.

Bennigan’s Warm Butter Cake (New!) – Bennigan’s rich, warm, buttery cake with a luscious layer of cream cheese and a golden crunchy crust, topped with rich vanilla ice cream and made-from-scratch fresh strawberry sauce.

Bennigan’s new winter menus will only be available through Jan. 4, so hurry in before it’s too late!

In the spirit of giving, Bennigan’s is also celebrating this holiday season by inviting guests to give the gift of Legendary experiences. Guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 bonus in Bennigan’s Bucks to use on their next visit.

“Food and drink innovation like the bold cocktails and scratch-made recipes we’ve created in our winter menus are part of what makes Bennigan’s so unique,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “As an iconic brand known for evoking strong emotional connections within our guests, we know that these winter offerings are the perfect way to toast to holiday traditions while making new memories. We also want everyone to know that we are taking stringent cleanliness measures to ensure the continued health and safety of our guests and team members. Bennigan’s is the place to be this holiday season!”

At Bennigan’s, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of its guests and team members. That has never been more true than today. Bennigan’s has implemented enhanced Santa-tization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines. So, Baby It’s Safe Inside at Bennigan’s.

Pent-up demand for Bennigan’s is fueling aggressive growth around the globe. In the last few years, Bennigan’s has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain. Three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas opened in 2018 and are exceeding unit economics. Bennigan’s new design is a perfect fit in secondary markets where the concept that invented casual dining delivers a memorable dining experience and creates memories for the entire family.

Franchise interest in Bennigan’s remains at an all-time high. Bennigan’s fast casual brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly, is slated to open in Peoria, Arizona in early 2021, with more than 100 locations in development. The iconic menu, robust beverage program and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com .

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join our Legendary franchise family, visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800-804-5049.

