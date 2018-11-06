Bennigan’s Makes Triumphant Return to Ohio

Legendary Restaurant Brands continues aggressive expansion strategy in smaller markets with Steubenville opening

Steubenville, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Steubenville, the town renowned as the birthplace of Dean Martin, the “King of Cool,” will soon have a new claim to fame with the arrival of Bennigan’s, the iconic brand beloved across the globe for its chef-driven, made-from-scratch American fare and friendly Irish hospitality.

Bennigan’s newest restaurant, located at 185 Franciscan Square across the street from Franciscan University, will kick off its grand opening festivities on Monday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony will be attended by Mayor Jerry Barilla, members of the Jefferson County Commissioners and other local dignitaries. Clergy from the university will offer a blessing for the new restaurant during the event.

Bennigan’s Franchisee Franco Carapellotti of family-owned Fraspada Management Inc. and Pittsburgh-based Prospera Hospitality – who will operate the restaurant – will be joined by Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele for the ceremony.

“My family calls Steubenville home and I couldn’t be more overjoyed to bring Bennigan’s to this great town,” Carapellotti said. “The local restaurant scene was starving for a brand with a rich history and national presence and Bennigan’s is the perfect fit. The new restaurant even features a mural of Dean Martin in his hometown of Steubenville. I can’t wait to provide a Legendary dining experience to this entire community, including students and faculty of Franciscan University, for years to come.”

“This is an exciting time!” said Prospera Hospitality Corporate Director of Food & Beverage Michelle LaValle-Denk. “We’re thrilled to be working with Fraspada and Bennigan’s to bring the Irish Hospitality of this Legendary Brand to Steubenville. The professionalism and experience of the team along with the offerings and design of the restaurant will prove to be a winning combination.”

The newest Bennigan’s will offer more than fifteen beers on tap, multiple HDTVs and plenty of space for guests to celebrate all of their special occasions. The flavor-forward menu features signature, made-from-scratch Bennigan’s favorites like the World Famous Monte Cristo, Oh, Baby Back Ribs, the Turkey O’Toole, Lina’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich, one-of-a-kind Death by Chocolate dessert and an innovative hand-crafted specialty beverage program.

Bennigan’s World Famous Monte Cristo

“I’m deeply impressed by the passion the Carapellotti family has demonstrated for Bennigan’s,” Mangiamele said. “Franco is exactly the profile of franchisee that I am proud to welcome to our beloved brand. Our expansion to Steubenville aligns well with our focus on smaller markets where Bennigan’s can be an integral part of the community. I know Franco’s devotion to the brand will resonate throughout the restaurant and will ensure that we deliver a memorable dining experience to every guest, every meal, every day.”

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth worldwide to satisfy the pent-up demand for its signature menu items and reignite the emotional connection that guests feel for the brand. As it redefines the casual dining segment, Legendary Restaurant Brands LLC continues to experience significant unit growth, both domestically and internationally, while achieving solid revenue and profit growth over the last several years.

Since the end of 2012, the company has opened new franchise locations in Clarksburg and Frederick, Md.; Melbourne, Fla., Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, and UAE. Bennigan’s expansion continues to new markets like Tampa and Orlando and internationally to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Amsterdam and Pakistan, with more than 100 additional locations in development.

Steubenville’s new Bennigan’s will open daily at 11 a.m. For more information about the restaurant, visit BennigansSteubenville.com.

