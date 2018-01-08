Bennigan’s Experiences Strong Year Of Growth, With More In Store For 2018

Accelerated domestic and global expansion projected in coming year

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) By reestablishing the emotional connection that has existed with its fans for more than half a century, the iconic Bennigan’s brand has just wrapped up another successful year, and higher growth is projected in 2018.

Operating under the Legendary Restaurant Brands banner, Bennigan’s experienced a healthy system growth of 10 percent in 2017* along with average unit volume (AUV) compound growth in excess of 40 percent over the last three years. The brand is poised for a robust 20 percent growth rate in 2018.

New Bennigan’s franchised restaurants opened in the U.S. in Sacramento, Calif. and Lexington, Ky., and internationally in Qatar and Amwaj Islands, Bahrain. Additional domestic units are currently under construction for 2018 openings in Jackson, Tenn., Monahans, Texas, Steubenville, Ohio and Mandan, ND.

Over the past year, Bennigan’s further expanded its Legendary offerings with the launch of a new menu. The restaurant’s long history of serving made-from-scratch dishes and proprietary recipes continued with the debut of Lina’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the B.O.M.B. (Bacon. Onion. Marmalade. Bourbon.) Prime Burger. The brand also introduced a new beverage menu, expanding its handcrafted, signature cocktail offerings with items tailored to the preferences of Millennials and Gen X, paving the way for a new generation of loyal guests.

The company also experienced strong advances in the digital space with the unveiling of a new Bennigan’s app – now available for download. Online ordering is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2018.

“We’ve just completed another strong year of growth for Bennigan’s, hitting on all cylinders with our food, beverages, restaurant design and iconic brand,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “We’ve long been renowned for the lore and memories of our Legendary food and service, so when our guests discover that Bennigan’s is back, they become enthusiastic ambassadors for the brand, bringing others along through word-of-mouth and social media. With this pent-up brand loyalty and our ever-expanding proprietary recipes, we know that our growth potential is exceedingly high – both domestically and overseas – and that our brightest days are just around the corner.”

Legendary Restaurant Brands began building momentum for the year by hosting its annual Global Owners and GM Conference in Panama City, Fla., in January. More than 150 leaders from 10 countries were in attendance, representing Bennigan’s units from across the globe.

“From California to Dubai, and Panama to Bahrain, we sell so much more than our World Famous Monte Cristo,” explained Mangiamele. “We’re selling a nostalgic, best-in-class experience that adds to the emotional ‘special sauce’ that precious few brands have. It’s Bennigan’s own cult-like differentiator that money simply can’t buy.”

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

*Per its 2016 FDD Item 19, Financial Performance Representations, Bennigan’s new prototype average gross revenue is $2,413,345 versus $1,662,981 for legacy restaurants.

